Stranger Things Alum Millie Bobby Brown Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos With Husband Jake Bongiovi: SEE HERE

Popular actress Millie Bobby Brown shared a series of stunning photos from her second wedding ceremony with the love of her life, Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The couple first tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024, but they decided to reaffirm their love with another wedding in Italy on October 2, 2024.

According to Page Six, the celebration took place at Villa Cetinale, renowned as one of Tuscany's most stunning villas, which dates back to 1680 and was previously featured in Succession, as noted by Architectural Digest. The pictures quickly went viral as fans, followers, and fellow stars from the industry gushed over them.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Forever and always, your wife."

Coming to the private wedding held back in May 2024 where the duo exchanged vows, Brown's parents, Kelly and Robert, joined Bongiovi's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, as reported by The Sun. The ceremony was simple and attended by the close family members of the stars.

Later that month, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son's marriage to Brown, expressing his happiness: “They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake was happy as can be.”

While the duo started seeing each other in 2021, they got engaged in 2023. Back then also the Enola Holmes actress posted a series of beautiful pictures to her Instagram Feed.

The couple has redefined the meaning of young love, showcasing that even in today's fast-paced world, dominated by social media and dating apps, true love can thrive with mutual effort, romance, understanding, and support.

Brown’s story about her now-husband proposing underwater, with a shell containing the ring, adds a magical touch to their romance. Their pictures certainly capture a dreamy essence, radiating happiness and love. What do you think? Don’t they look absolutely enchanting together?

