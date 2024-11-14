Jonathan Bailey Says Singing in Front Of Wicked Co-Stars Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Was A Daunting Task; 'I Completely Disassociated'

The anticipation for Wicked is high among the audience as the musical film consists of a brilliant cast, including Jonathan Bailey, who also sings in the venture. The actor revealed about his training and singing alongside talented musicians, who are also his co-actors, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio.

Bailey, who plays the role of Fiyero Tigelaar in the movie, according to ComicBook, was daunted to sing the songs featured in the film in front of Grande and Ervio. The actor spoke with the publication and mentioned that he was totally “disassociated” but at the same time worked extremely hard to achieve that perfection while working with the songstresses.

He expressed to the outlet, “I’d say I completely disassociated. I vaguely remember bits of my toupee in the foreground and Jon Chu going like that (thumbs up) in the background.”

The Bridgerton star continued that he trained really hard, knowing that Grande and Ervio, two of the best singers we have, were going to be there. Bailey talked about going for “gold” and it was incredible.

He mentioned to the publication about having a facelift from the “g-force of the sheer heft of their vocal prowess.” He talked about his training with Eric Vitro, who taught him how to sing from Zoom.

The duo actually met in person two months after they finished. He called it one of the many incredible collaborations. He said that Vitro was “sweet.” Bailey added, “And I’d go back to my trailer and he had, you know… keep the voice in check.”

However, as much as the musical venture is in the buzz for its visuals, talented cast, and dynamics behind the scenes, it is also grabbing attention for some memorable and significant moments during the film’s promotions.

Many are aware of the deep bond Grande and Ervio formed while filming, it is very much reflected while they are on the red carpets or during their interviews together.

Another significant moment was caught when Grande was reportedly seen helping fix her co-star and beau, Ethan Slater's bow tie during the November 9 premiere of the film in Los Angeles.

She gushed about him while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. The Thank You, Next singer expressed that Slater was always that “adorable” and said he was incredible in the movie. She called him an “amazing person.” The We Can't Be Friends hitmaker expressed being content that people were getting to know Slater and that her heart was “happy.”

The upcoming venture also features Jeff Bloom, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and many more. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2024.

