Jonathan Bailey Reunites with His Beloved Steed From Bridgerton For Epic Wicked Scene; Hails the Horse as 'Legend' in Heartfelt Video

Jonathan Bailey, best known for portraying Anthony Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton, has transitioned into the role of Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in the highly anticipated musical film Wicked.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Nov 13, 2024  |  03:30 PM IST |  4.1K
YouTube/ Universal Pictures
Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked (via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Bailey reunited with a Bridgerton co-star and relied on their previously established rapport to deliver his grand entrance scene in the upcoming musical film Wicked. Bailey, 36, apparently requested that Jack, the horse he rode while filming the regency era Netflix series, be recruited for his introduction scene in the forthcoming Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-starring film.

The actor revealed on the Tuesday, November 5, episode of The Popcorn Podcast that he had a history with Jack. Then, on Monday, November 11, the official Wicked TikTok account, per People, shared a teaser video of Bailey as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in the movie, with the actor’s voiceover elaborating on his and Jack’s bond.

“I went around to see [Wicked director] John M. Chu before we started filming, and I said to him, ‘I think I know who the horse is.’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’” Bailey recalled. The TikTok video cut to a brief clip of the Fellow Travelers actor arriving on the horse as his character in the film.

“People say, ‘Don’t work with kids and animals.’ But if it’s Jack, I’d say, ‘Take the job. He’s a legend,’” Bailey concluded.

During the November 5 podcast, Bailey credited Jack for giving him the confidence to “go for gold” while shooting the scene. He described the animal as a “focused” and “stable” scene partner.

Bailey stars in Wicked alongside Grande’s Glinda and Erivo’s Elphaba. The musical’s original Broadway cast included Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in the roles, respectively, while Bailey’s part was originally performed by Norbert Leo Butz.

The highly anticipated film also stars Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Young as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, November 22.

FAQ

Who does Jonathan Bailey play in Wicked?
Jonathan Bailey plays Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in the upcoming Wicked film, a character who becomes entangled in the lives of the two iconic witches, Elphaba and Glinda.
What role did Jonathan Bailey play in Bridgerton?
Jonathan Bailey is best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton. He became a fan favorite for his portrayal of the charming and romantic figure.
Is Jonathan Bailey’s role in Wicked similar to his role in Bridgerton?
While both roles involve romantic elements, Bailey’s character in Wicked, Prince Fiyero, is set in a fantastical world with a more magical and mysterious storyline compared to his grounded, Regency-era role as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.
