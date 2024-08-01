Jonathan Major Reveals He's 'Hearbroken' By MCU's Decision to Replace Him With Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom

In a surprising twist that shocked Marvel fans, Jonathan Majors has expressed his disappointment after Marvel Studios chose Robert Downey Jr. over him to play Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies. Majors, known for his roles as Kang the Conqueror in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was initially set to portray a major villain in future Marvel films.

At San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, 2024, it was announced that Marvel had selected Robert Downey Jr., famous for his role as Iron Man, to take on the character of Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies. This decision effectively replaced Jonathan Majors' Kang, who was originally intended to be the main antagonist in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

TMZ spoke with Jonathan Majors on July 30, only days after the announcement shocked the fan base. When asked about Marvel's choice and his reaction to being replaced by Downey, Majors was candid. He said he was "heartbroken" with Marvel Studios' new path. Despite his sadness, Majors expressed his fondness for the character Kang, saying, "Yeah, heartbroken." "Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang."



Moreover, when asked about the chance of returning to the role in the future, Jonathan Majors stayed optimistic and open. He replied positively, saying, "Hell yeah. ... If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll."

Choosing Robert Downey Jr. to play Dr. Doom has caused the planned movies to be renamed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now called Avengers: Doomsday because Downey is back in the Marvel universe. This change shows Marvel's strategy to include one of its favorite actors in a new and important role.

Robert Downey Jr. personally reacted to the casting news at Comic-Con with excitement. He told fans not to worry, saying "New mask, same task," showing he's eager to play challenging roles like Dr. Doom after being Tony Stark for so long.

The Rosso Brother, minds behind many marvel movies, expressed what they felt about the casting. The new character of Dr. Doom is very important in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and the only person who would be ideal for the role is Robert Downey Jr.

As the Marvel movie series grows and adds more stories, choosing Robert Downey Jr. to play Dr. Doom is a big change. Jonathan Majors showed how much he cares about his role by sharing his feelings about it. Speaking of the choices, he said that they can affect actors connections with their fans and their careers too. As much as he is sad about this, he wants to work again with Marvel in the future.



Fans and people in the industry will surely keep watching to see how this casting decision affects Marvel's upcoming Avengers movies, which are scheduled to release in the next few years.

