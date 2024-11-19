Josh Brolin Recalls Barbra Streisand’s Shocking Reaction To Him Asking For A Glass Of Wine; Says, ‘There’s Nothing That I...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of addiction and violence

Josh Brolin opened up about having a conversation over sobriety with his stepmother and a popular actress, Barbra Streisand. In conversation with The Times, the Marvel star shared that he was impressed with Streisand’s ability to say her thought to Brolin’s face, irrespective of the reaction.

Speaking on the same lines, the actor recalled asking for a glass of wine when he visited his father and stepmother at their home, and the Funny Girl actress blurted out, "But aren’t you a drunk?"

As the actor sat down to promote his memoir, From Under the Truck, Avengers: Infinity War star shared that the book contains various anecdotes and experiences of his life, which pushed him towards sobriety.

He went on to reveal that his post-rehab journey has been great. Brolin shared, "I love being sober. I have more fun.” He further added, "There’s nothing that I go through that I am absolutely certain wouldn’t be worse if I was drinking."

Meanwhile, Brolin’s memoir will put forth the relations between the actor and his kids, stories of addiction, and as the author Harper Collins described, "Grappling with the mysteries of life and death in a way that will catch readers by surprise, From Under the Truck is an audacious and riveting memoir from a born writer."

Moreover, according to the reports of People Magazine, the Goonie actor wrote in his memoir that he was stabbed in his belly button. However, it saved his life as "the umbilical ligament is the densest ligament in the body and it slowed the knife down enough to stop it from hitting any vitals.”

During the incident, his wife Kathryn was waiting outside a hotel and rushed to bring an ambulance to Brolin. The actor even went to call his ex-wife, whom he shares his two kids with.

Describing his conversation with the mother of two, the actor wrote, "She’ll talk to the kids about what I loved most about them, about what they meant to me, and how I know they’ll grow into a future that they can feel proud of and not spiral into shame because of.”

From Under the Truck will be available in the book stores from November 19.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

