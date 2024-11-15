‘I'm Not F***ing Lying:’ Josh Brolin Reveals His Extensive Use Of Nicotine Pouches

Josh Brolin talked about his consumption of nicotine pouches. The actor spoke about not being conscious when he was having it and he also talked about his previous usage of nicotine lozenges during his recent interview.

Brolin appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast and said, “I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f***ing lying, 24 hours a day.” The star said that he began taking them out and putting them on his bedside table.

The Dune actor shared about not being aware every time he took it in his mouth. Popping his Zyn pak into the microphone, the artist revealed that his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin, would hear that in the middle of the night, adding, “I don't even know I'm doing it; I'm asleep.”

He said, “My kid would pick it up at two years old, which is really—maybe there's not any nicotine, maybe there's not any danger, but if she puts it in her mouth, she's gonna get sick.”

Instead of stopping his child, he tries to teach them by telling them to not do that and to stay away from their dad’s stuff; he needs that.

The Sicario star shared that before using nicotine pouches, he used nicotine lozenges, which had a not-so-good effect on his dental health. He shared that they go away in two seconds, described it tasting like gasoline, and also mentioned that there is a punch to them.

Brolin said that he used to keep them between his gum and his tooth line, which resulted in him getting seven cavities. Because of this, he made the switch to pouches. Brolin shared that there is a lot of sugar in lozenges.

The actor also talked about the difficulties he faces when he does not have continued access to his pouches, which usually occurs when he is shooting a project in other countries.

He recalled that he was in the Middle East and started running you of those pouches. The actor shared that a local merchant came up to him in Jordan and offered him 40 milligram packets, which is almost more than his usual reported consumption, which is 6 mg.

Brolin said that he couldn't do that. But then later, as his stay went on, he became desperate. The actor said, "I probably have four or five more tins left, and I have his thing in my pocket, and I had gone to the gym, and I'm running back from the gym, and I go, 'F***, man, I can't, I have to keep mine.'"

However, consuming such a high amount of dosage did not work for him. He talked about its reaction and said that after sticking it in his mouth for no more than 20 seconds, he had to cancel dinner that night because he said he was “sh**ing” his brains out.

