Julianne Hough Shares Her Thoughts on Anna Delvey’s Dancing With the Stars Participation: ‘I’m So Obsessed’

Julianne Hough has shared her thoughts regarding Anna Delvey’s controversial participation on Dancing with the Stars. Delvey, who is primarily recognized as a criminal and a con artist, was mentioned on Good Morning America on September 4, 2015, as one of many contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy.

On the September 16 episode of the Call It What It Is podcast, Hough, who is 36 years old, focused on Delvey’s involvement and talked about it with her cohosts, Jessica Capshaw and Camila Luddington. They acknowledged the controversy surrounding Delvey, who is still on house arrest, and that she is going to compete with an ankle bracelet. Still, despite the controversy, all three were positively surprised, especially Hough, who rushed to say something about Delvey’s fighting spirit. Hough confessed she was cheering for Delvey to take the prize, not having seen any other contestants, which demonstrates how much she wished Delvey would succeed.

She said, "It's controversial for sure. I'm so obsessed."

Luddington added, "I'm so obsessed you guys, like I need her to win! I don't even know who the other contestants are. I don't care. I want her to win. I'm serious and by the way, she could be deported at any second."

Hough further noted that Dancing with the Stars may become an important opportunity for Delvey to enjoy herself finally. She included a little bit of ‘Inventing Anna’ and said that she watched the series where Julia Garner was playing the role of Delvey. They found it very interesting, as well as the character’s biography.

Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is best known for her schemes as a rich German heiress with sufficient funds to con big names, financial institutions, and hotels. During this time, she was apprehended in 2017 and imprisoned for grand theft in 2019 after serving two years for theft and robbery, receiving a jail term ranging from four to twelve years in prison.

Thanks to the good behavior, she was paroled by February 2021. But later, she was picked up by the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE for overstaying her visa. She has since been on house arrest in New York City while appealing deportation.

Yet after the announcement of her Dancing with the Stars participation, Delvey stated that she received ICE’s permission to take part in the competition if she wears her monitoring device. Showrunner Conrad Green has spoken in defense of the show’s hotly contested casting of Delvey, saying it is not the first time a contestant has such a background.

He explained how the media dramatized Delvy’s story as it became popular in the series Inventing Anna, which also made her an interesting, valid addition to the cast. He further said and enforced that other contestants with criminal pasts have featured in previous seasons, hence no issues about Delvey's participation.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 premieres September 17 on ABC and Disney+, along with the episode streaming on Hulu the next day.

