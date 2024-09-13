'It's Perfectly Valid': DWTS Showrunner Conrad Green Defends Ex Con Anna Delvey's Season 33 Casting



Dancing with the Stars Season 33 has sparked controversy with the inclusion of convicted con artist Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorkin. While many are questioning the ethics behind her casting, DWTS showrunner Conrad Green has come forward to defend the decision, pointing to Delvey's completed sentence and the public’s curiosity about her story.

Delvey’s Criminal Past and Release

Anna Delvey gained notoriety for posing as a wealthy German heiress and defrauding banks, hotels, and individuals. Convicted in 2019 of grand larceny and theft of services, Delvey served time before being released early in February 2021 for good behavior. However, she was soon detained by ICE for visa violations and has been living under house arrest in New York City while fighting deportation. Despite these legal issues, Delvey received special permission from ICE to participate in Dancing with the Stars, under the condition that she continues to wear her ankle monitor throughout the competition.

Green’s Defense of Casting

Green defended Delvey’s participation, noting that the show has a history of featuring contestants with criminal backgrounds. “She’s a very valid and interesting part of that cast,” Green explained, emphasizing that Delvey has served her time and should be allowed a chance to re-enter the public sphere. He acknowledged that Delvey’s story has captivated many, saying, “Anna is fascinating to a lot of people… There’s an inherent curiosity about her.”

Green also pointed out that Delvey’s familiarity with the world of fashion could bring something unique to the dance floor, further validating her place among the 12 other contestants competing for the mirrorball trophy this season.

Public Backlash and Criticism

The casting decision has drawn criticism from fans and commentators, with many expressing discomfort over including a convicted felon in the competition. On the Sept. 5 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg voiced her disapproval, questioning why ICE allowed Delvey such an opportunity while many families are torn apart by immigration enforcement. "Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?" Goldberg asked, highlighting the perceived double standard.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, another panelist on The View, echoed these concerns but added, “I’m here for a redemption arc, but I’m not convinced this person has taken full responsibility.” Griffin’s comments reflect a larger sentiment that while rehabilitation is important, Delvey’s actions continue to raise questions about her sincerity.

Despite the backlash, DWTS showrunner Conrad Green remains steadfast in his decision to cast Anna Delvey, citing both her legal history and the public’s fascination with her story. As Delvey prepares to hit the dance floor, viewers will undoubtedly be watching closely, eager to see how the controversial figure performs in both the competition and her path to redemption.

