'Just Can't Do It': Sarah Paulson Reveals Pedro Pascal Drags Her To Watch Horror Movies

Popular Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson has been evolving in the horror and thriller genre of movies. The Netflix series, Rached star recently talked about how she cannot bring herself to watch any scary movies even though she has been a part of many such projects.

Sarah who is gearing up for her upcoming thriller, Hold Your Breath admitted that her friend Pedro Pascal has tried a lot of times to drag her to watch horror stuff. She declared that she becomes such a ‘ninny’ when it comes to this. However, on the other hand, Sarah has given some of her iconic performances in this genre.

While talking about her project, Hold Your Breath in an interview with PEOPLE, Sarah Paulson said, “Not to evoke Pedro Pascal, 'cause I feel like my friendship with him … I don't want it to get in the way of my talking about this movie, but he's the person who is always trying to get me to go see scary movies.”

One such incident which she recalled had to do with the eerie horror flick, Hereditary. Even though Sarah herself portrayed a mourning mother Margaret’s character which was quite similar to Toni Colette’s iconic performance in Hereditary, she never watched the film nor she took any inspiration. Sarah said, “I remember [Pascal] talking about Hereditary and being like, ‘You have to see this movie.’ And I was like, ‘There's no f------ way I am going to see that movie.’ Everyone I know wants me to go see all the Conjuring movies 'cause I love Vera Farmiga, and it's like… I just can't do it.”

She further stated that she just can’t do it is all. Sarah loves the actresses who have played their parts in such great projects and wishes to take some of their genius from it. Instead, she follows her own instincts to do such roles.

When the actress was asked how she feels about taking up these roles and how she does it so well, she said, “I feel like a lot of people are very interested in casualizing things as actors, in order to make it feel real. But the reason I love working in this genre is that there is no part of a person in these stories that doesn't feel like what is happening to them is literally life and death. Because usually in these stories, in the genre, it is. So my penchant for the dramatic — you know, my mother called me Sarah Bernhardt as a child, which I can talk to my therapist about what that does to a person — but basically I always had big reactions to things. And I feel like in that world, it really lends itself.”

She blossomed in this genre with American Horror Story. Since then her love-hate relationship with this genre became “a nice arrangement” like a marriage. While doing all of the horror stuff on America Horror Story, Sarah never felt like going overboard with it instead she thought the bigger the better. She wanted to give a robust response to her character’s doings.

Even though Sarah Paulson cannot digest horror flicks, she surely has mastered acting in them just perfectly. What do you think? Hold Your Breath is going to air on Hulu on October 3, 2024.

