‘Just Felt Right’: Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Officiated Their Marriage In Sydney After Italian Wedding

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have legally tied the knot in a ceremony in the former’s hometown, Sydney, Australia. The Pitch Perfect actress shared the happy news on Instagram over the weekend that the much-in-love couple is officially married — nearly three months after their ceremony in Italy.

“My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!” she wrote in her caption. Wilson revealed that her now-wife wanted to take their vows in Sydney so her elderly grandmother could attend the ceremony.

“It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come, which was very special to us to have her included,” the Australian native added. She also added that holding their official wedding in her hometown “just felt right,” especially at such a “glorious” time of the year.

The actress shared pictures of her grandmother, sister, and other family member from the ceremony as they posed together in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop. The Instagram post also featured pictures of the couple.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress donned a strapless pink flowy ruffled gown with a plunging neckline and kept and completed the look with a messy beachy hair look. Agruma went for a more bridal color, as she wore an off-white floral-print dress with a scalloped skirt and beading around the neckline. Both completed their looks with sunglasses.

Wilson’s wife and Lemon Limon founder also shared some happy moments from the intimate ceremony on social media. “Married officially in Australia to my Australian princess @rebelwilson,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

This ceremony took place months after their wedding in September when the couple hosted a lavish event by the seaside at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, Italy. The brides had worn coordinated white off-shoulder wedding dresses at the time.

In June 2022, the actress came out as bisexual on Instagram and, at the same time, confirmed her relationship with Agruma. The partners welcomed a baby girl through a surrogate in November 2022.

Soon enough, Wilson realized it was time to officially make them. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, the actress-comedian popped the question to her fashion designer partner in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California on Valentine’s Day in 2023.