Are Fifty Shades Of Grey Movies Arriving On Netflix? Here's What We Know

Fifty Shades of Grey is a trilogy including Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed which were written by EL James. These were adapted into movies later on, originally released in 2015, followed by the sequels in 2017 and 2018. The film series features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

Now, these movies are going to make their way on Netflix. The streaming dates of these movies are released. Netflix has confirmed it by sharing a post on their official social media handle. So, without any further ado, let’s know about it.

Fifty Shades of Grey Netflix release date

Fifty Shades of Grey, the first movie, has already been streaming on Netflix since June 18, 2024. However, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed can be streamed from July 16, 2024. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starrer has grossed over $1.32 billion worldwide. On the other hand, the books sold around 165 million copies worldwide. So, clearly, this erotic and thrilling film series has a huge fanbase, and now the fans can enjoy it on Netflix.

What’s the plot of Fifty Shades of Grey?

The storyline of Fifty Shades of Grey revolves around Christian Grey, a billionaire businessman who brings an innocent girl Anastasia Steele into the world of his sadomasochism and sexual pleasures. With each sequel, the plot moves further to show the development of their relationship along with a thrilling twist.

Alongside Dakota and Jamie, the movies also star Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, and others in different important characters. There were many candidates to play Christian Grey, including Ian Somerhalder, Charlie Hunman, and more. But finally, Jamie took the spot. Recently, in a conversation with TMZ, when the subject came up, Charlie exclaimed, “Aw man, can’t talk about this!” When the reporter pestered him to answer how dropping off from that movie affected him, the actor said, “I’m not nearly as rich as I would have been.”

However, earlier, Charlie told Life & Style, “I felt like I had an interesting take on that character and felt like I could have done a good job of playing Christian Grey, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken it on in the first place." But somehow the contract didn't work out for him. Now, the audience can't think of anyone else than Jamie Dornan as Grey.

Enjoy the movie again and let us know your thoughts about it.

