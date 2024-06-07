Is Dakota Johnson's Am I OK? Available To Stream Online: Here's All We Know About The Movie

Am I OK? starring Dakota Johnson has finally made its way to streaming platforms after its 2022 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The semi-autobiographical rom-com written by Lauren Pomerantz follows Lucy’s late-blooming journey of her sexuality in her 30s with the support of her best friend Jane.

Here’s all you need to know about Am I OK?:

Where to watch?

Am I OK? is now available to stream on HBO Max following its streaming release on Thursday, June 6. A report by Cosmopolitan revealed that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures had long acquired the rights for the Dakota Johnson-led film’s distribution.

Therefore, new viewers will have to sign up on HBO Max and choose a subscription plan to watch Am I OK? whereas subscribers can easily watch it on the streamer. No alternate platforms were announced.

The streaming release seems fitting to the worldwide celebrations of Pride Month.

What is Am I OK? about?

The new-age coming-out film follows Johnson’s Lucy abruptly struck by the realization of her unsuccessful dating life at 32. “I should’ve figured this out by now,” Lucy says in the trailer. After many failed dates with men and a life deprived of intimacy, Lucy explores other possibilities.

Her best friend, Jane played by Sonoya Mizuno, offers support and guidance while she finds acceptance for this new shift in her love life.

It is made clear that Lucy never got the chance or hardly paid attention to exploring her choices. Not that the protagonist denied it for most of her life in fear of judgment from others. The film’s quirkiness and humor add to the compelling storyline of Lucy’s journey to self-discovery.

Am I OK? has an edge over other LGBTQ+ movies in the way that it delves into the experiences of a grown adult finding herself late in life. Unlike most movies that showcase adolescent coming-out stories, Heartstopper and Love, Simon to name a few.

Crew and cast members

The Am I OK? cast features lead stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy and House of the Dragon’s Sonoya Mizuno as Jane. Other cast members include Kiersey Clemons as Brittany, Molly Gordon as Kat, Jermaine Fowler as Danny Kiersey, Tig Notaro as Sheila, Whitmer Thomas as Ben, and Sean Hayes as Stu.

The film is the directorial debut of comedian writers Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, also married in real life. It was directed from a script by The Ellen DeGeneres Show writer Lauren Pomerantz.

Allynne, Notaro, Pomerantz, and Johnson also produce alongside Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrel, Erik Feig, and others.

Is Am I OK? based on a true story?

The rom-com is a semi-autobiographical loosely based on the experiences of writer Pomerantz discovering her queer identity. Hence, her coming-out story may have inspired the film’s storyline. Pomerantz has been married to actress Elizabeth Higgins Clark since 2018 and share two children.

Am I OK? was well-received by the audience at the Sundance Film Festival, per reports. Therefore, it is likely that the movie will be embraced by a larger group of viewers as it hits streaming platforms this week.

