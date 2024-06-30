'Sending love': BTS makes special 'appearance' at Glastonbury festival thanks to Coldplay; Watch

BTS’ six members are currently serving in the military, but that didn’t stop the megastar group from making an unexpected special ‘appearance’ at the Glastonbury Festival. All thanks to their past collaborator rock band Coldplay who made it possible by performing My Universe.

Coldplay X BTS My Universe featured at the Glastonbury Festival

On June 29, Coldplay held a concert at the Glastonbury Festival. During the band’s set, the lead singer Chris Martin suddenly greeted the crowd in Korean and asked them to welcome BTS.

“Though they are in the army right now, we are gonna sing all the way to Korea," the singer said, starting the performance of BTS x Coldplay track My Universe.

As the K-pop group’s verses played in the background, Chris cheered up the audience as they also sang along.

"To my brothers in BTS, we are sending so much love," ARMYs who attended the Coldplay concert went home with a memorable and priceless experience.

Watch BTS’ special appearance at Coldplay concert:

Know more about My Universe

Released on September 24, 2021, My Universe is a collaborative digital single by BTS and Coldplay. The song was included as the second single in the Yellow singer’s album Music of the Spheres.

My Universe is a very popular song that was released in many other versions including acoustic, instrumental, SUGA’s remix, Supernova 7 Mix, David Guetta remix, Galantis remix, and an orchestral Mix.

Here’s the official music video for Coldplay X BTS My Universe:

More about BTS

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group by BIGHIT MUSIC, a HYBE subsidiary, consisting of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook Marking their debut in 2013, the group gradually paved their way to the top with their profound music that easily resonates with the fans.

Not only did BTS solidify the roots of the Hallyu wave, but also cemented their name in the global music scene by collaborating with many international artists. Some of their greatest hits include Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, IDOL, FAKE LOVE, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Life Goes On, and more.

More about Coldplay

Coldplay is a British soft rock band consisting of four members, lead vocalist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion. The band has produced some of the greatest English hits of all time including Yellow, Hymn For The Weekend, Paradise, and more.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Japanese track FOR YOU surpasses 100 million views, becoming group’s 54th music video to achieve feat