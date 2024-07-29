Justin Baldoni Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With Loving Post For Wife Emily; See HERE

Justin Baldoni, the beloved star of Jane the Virgin, is celebrating a significant milestone in his life. On July 27, the actor shared a post on Instagram to mark 11 years of marriage with his wife, Emily Baldoni. Over the years, the couple has shared their love story, family moments, and personal triumphs on social media.

With a touching quote from the poet Rumi, he expressed his deep love and appreciation for Emily. Let’s take a closer look at Baldoni’s message for his wifey.

A decade of love

Justin Baldoni, 40, and Emily Baldoni, 39, have been open about their relationship from the beginning. On July 27, Justin took to Instagram to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. He shared a quote from Rumi: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

Along with the quote, he shared a tender photo of the couple sharing an intimate moment. Their noses scrunched together as they stood on a city street. “Happy 11 years, my love,” he added while tagging his wife.

A viral proposal and a beautiful wedding

Justin and Emily’s love story began long before their marriage in 2013. When they got engaged, Justin shared a video of the proposal that quickly went viral. The video featured a lip-synced performance and a flash mob, amassing over 14 million views on YouTube. Their wedding took place later that year in Corona, California, where they exchanged vows.

Since then, they have welcomed two children into their lives: Maita Grace, 9, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 6. Their social media accounts are filled with candid moments of their family life. In a 2019 interview with Mini, Justin said, “I hope they grow up and have much more of her than me. But I hope they have my sense of humor because I’m definitely funnier.”

Emily’s impact on Justin and the kids

Justin often expresses his gratitude for Emily’s influence on their family. Emily, an actress from Uppsala, Sweden, has starred in several films and TV shows. She was also in Justin’s drama Five Feet Apart and the mystery Coherence. Justin praises Emily for her grace and strength, qualities he admires deeply. Emily, in turn, believes that Justin can light up the kids every time he enters the room.

Justin’s health scare

Recently, Justin experienced a health scare that led to a week-long hospital stay due to an infection. He shared this on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the medical team at St. John’s and the support from his family and friends. While he was in the hospital, Emily was right by his side.

He thanked her also in the message, “And to my wife, my soulmate—who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench... I love the s--- out of you. Forever.”

The Skid Row Carnival of Love

Beyond his acting career, Justin is also known for his philanthropic work. He founded the Skid Row Carnival of Love. It is an annual event that pairs volunteers with homeless individuals for a day of fun and care. Emily played a crucial role in the launch of this event.

