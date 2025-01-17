Justin Baldoni Drags Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift Into His Claims Against Blake Lively: Here’s Why

Following Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, the director of It Ends with Us has now filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and also their publicist.

As per PEOPLE, Baldoni has even alleged in his 179-page complaint that Taylor Swift and Reynolds pressured him into accepting one of the Gossip Girl actress’s rewrites.

According to the allegations, during the pre-production phase, Lively asked to “take a pass” on the rooftop scene, where Lily Bloom meets Ryle Kincaid. While Baldoni was "reluctant" to her new script, he agreed to have a look at it.

As per Justin Baldoni, Lively’s scene was "dramatically" different from the original. When he resisted the change, Blake Lively "went silent for multiple days," later stating in a text message that his reaction "didn’t feel great for me"—or to Reynolds and "another megacelebrity friend."

However, the filing reveals this "influential and wealthy" friend was Taylor Swift. Baldoni further claims that he was called for a meeting with Reynolds at his New York City penthouse, where Swift arrived and began praising the rewrite.

“Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script," the lawsuit reads. As he didn't want Reynolds and Swift to pressure him, Baldoni texted Lively that if her changes made the scene "so much more fun and interesting," he would have felt the same without her husband and friend, adding an emoji.

Lively allegedly responded, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Besides this, Swift’s track My Tears Ricochet was used in the film and Lively told E! News on August 6, at the New York City premiere, that the iconic rooftop scene was written by Ryan Reynolds.

