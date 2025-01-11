Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Case Takes New Turn as PR Chief Stephanie Jones Targets Tech Companies; READ

Stephanie Jones, who is a former PR chief of Justin Baldoni, is coming forth with her subpoenas. While there is a lot already going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the case has taken a new turn following Jones’s subpoenas.

Three weeks after Stephanie Jones sued Baldoni, along with Crisis PR boss Melissa Nathan, Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, and flack Jennifer Abel for defamation and breach of contract, she is now going after several tech companies.

The Joneswork founder is aiming at the tech companies to get the information about who said what about what to whom.

As per Deadline, these subpoenas are third-party servings being given to the corporate entities of WhatsApp, Signal, website hosts Hostinger and Name Cheap, digital publishing platform AnyFlip, and chatbot company Gab AI.

Per the outlet, the subpoena filings in New York state court read, “Disclosure is being sought because, upon information and belief, you possess documents and communications material and necessary to the prosecution or defense of this action, including (but not limited to) information related to the allegations in the complaint in the above-captioned action.”

In her 52-page text message, Stephanie Jones had even mentioned that the defendants Abel, as well as Nathan, were secretly conspiring to attack her and her company, Joneswork. As per the PR chief, this was going on for months and was aimed at breaching several contracts as well as inducing contractual breaches, while also having aims to steal her clients and business prospects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: 'Shocking Amount of Privilege': When Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Alleged Behavior on It Ends With Us Set Angered An Insider