Justin Baldoni Opens Up About Filming Challenging Scenes In It Ends With Us; 'I Wanted It To Be As Real...'

Justin Baldoni recently opened up about filming some of the challenging scenes in his latest romantic drama, It Ends With Us, which he directed, while also starring as Ryle Kincaid in the project. Baldoni revealed that there were times when he had to shake off the intense emotions from shooting, as the scenes felt very real.

Baldoni recently attended the premiere of his latest directorial movie in New York, where he talked with The Hollywood Reporter and discussed the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel. The actor told the outlet that those scenes, which showcased "gender-based violence," that was "very hard" for him.

He then revealed that there were many times when he had to go into a private room to "cry or shake it out" and "try to get [his character] out of me and that energy out of me because it's too real."

The movie follows Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who overcomes her traumatic childhood and embarks on a new journey in Boston, where she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, and they become close. However, as their love grows, Lily starts to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship.



The actor said there are "too many people" that are the real-life Lily Bloom, and they had to deal with things like the character, so he wanted to portray the scenes as "real as possible." However, he admitted that it was "very hard" to shoot.

Justin Baldoni further explained that shooting those shots was only "possible" because he had an "incredible intimacy coordinator and a stunt coordinator," and then his co-star Lively. The actor said that these three women were "choreographing and navigating" the scenes because he needed to focus on playing his character, Ryle, admitting that during those moments, he wasn't really directing; instead, it was those women who were "in charge."

Baldoni also revealed that he initially planned to direct and had not considered starring in the project. "I think that deep down I always wanted to try, but I was afraid, and I didn’t let myself dream or think that I could do it," the actor said, noting that he never wanted to "harm" the film or Hoover's novel.

The actor then recalled that he received an "email" from the author who suggested he take on the role of Ryle, noting that he believed that email and her faith gave "[him] permission to believe in [himself]." He added that he thought about it and even had "conversations" with his wife and decided "two years" later during the development process that he would take on the role.

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us will be released in theaters on August 9, 2014.