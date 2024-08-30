Naomi Watts Grieves Her Beloved Grandmother Nikki Roberts' Loss at 99: 'The Last Time I Spoke To Her...'

Naomi Watts is in a state of grief following the death of her grandmother, Nikki Roberts. She has recently posted on Instagram a heartwarming tribute celebrating her grandmother's life.

Nikki Roberts at 99 years old had a stroke three weeks ago before her demise. The King Kong star, 55, broke the sad news to her followers on Thursday, August 29, through an emotional post on Instagram. Along with a number of images of her family, four generations of it including Watt's own family, she also spoke about her grandmother, and how all would continue to feel her absence.

"My darling Nanna has left this world but her spirit will never leave us. I'm truly blessed to have had the most wonderful relationship with her. She is such a huge part of who I am: her core values, her work ethic, and her mischievous humor and joy of life." Watts wrote.

Watts has come to cherish the worth of her ‘Nanna’ describing how much of her character she sees herself accounting for comes from her grandmother - strong work ethic and bravery to face challenges with a smile. In addition, she said that the last time they met physically was in October, the last time they talked was by video chat on Monday. She added, "I cannot express how deeply grateful I am for all that she gave me and her wonderful daughters."

Roberts had recently marked her 99th birthday slightly over a week ago on August 16th. It was a goal she was determined to conquer after going through the ordeal of a stroke earlier in August. Watts for instance emphasized the fact that there was one thing that her grandmother, no matter the hurdles, was determined to do and that was to hold this blood relations final celebration. She wrote, "She had one more goal to meet. Her 99th birthday!! One more party. One more family gathering."

The Instagram post captured several photographs taken during that occasion. Some of those include family celebrations and other events that marked interesting times within Roberts' lifetime.

Watts remembered the great loss that Roberts’ relatives, especially her mother and her aunts, felt but found solace knowing that Roberts had been a content woman. She also mentioned that, even post the stroke attack, there was the urge in Roberts, who managed to live for three more weeks but eventually did succumb.

The very first picture that adorned Watts’ tribute was that of a New Year’s Eve party in Sydney wherein she, her mother and Roberts were present. Recollecting the personality traits of her grandmother, the practical approach to living was one of the attributes which was also memorable to The Impossible actress.

Naomi Watts concluded her tribute post by saying that she needs to keep her grandmother's tales and memories alive. Many of the family’s friends rushed to support them, including an actress, Glenn Close, who said how lucky they were to have had Roberts in their lives. Julianne Moore also expressed her sympathies to Roberts and described her as a beautiful person.

