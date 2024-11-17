Kamala Harris and Montel Williams' Dating Timeline Explored; When Did The Two Meet?

Since Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for the U.S. presidential race, there has been a surge of public interest in her. Many people are eager to learn about her personal life, net worth, and past relationships. Among the topics that have emerged is her dating history with Montel Williams, especially after pictures of them at an event in 2001 resurfaced.

To provide some context, when Harris ran for the 2020 presidential elections, she attracted similar attention. Marie Claire noted that her past relationship with Montel received renewed focus in 2024 when photos of them together were shared on social media.

In the picture, the former host of The Montel Williams Show and the Democratic party nominee, who dated briefly, reportedly attended the Eight Annual Race to Erase MS event together in 2001.

At that time, Harris was also diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. During the event, the host’s daughter, Ashley, had also joined them.

When the former pair garnered heat in 2019, Williams himself made a post on X defending the Democratic nominee and also calling out people who talked about it.

He wrote, “@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what?” adding, “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

However, during the 2020 elections, when she stepped down from the presidential race, attention towards this was lessened. But it did not last long, as their dating history once again became a hot topic when she ran this year, where many people who seemingly supported Donald Trump, including Laura Loomer, brought this up on social media. As per Marie Claire, in a now-deleted post, Loomer accused Harris of being a sex worker and also made sexist remarks.

As far as this year’s presidential elections go, Trump returned to the White House once again, making him the 47th president of the United States. Many people who had supported Harris, appreciated her and expressed being proud of her for the work she did on social media.

