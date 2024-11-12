Kamala Harris' Campaign Faces USD 20M Debt Despite Hollywood Endorsements and Raising Over USD 1B: Report

It appears that things may be tough for Kamala Harris, especially after the victory of Donald Trump during the US presidential elections. A tweet by Politico’s Christopher Cadelago suggested that as per two sources, her campaign ended with "at least USD 20 million in debt."

Cadelago tweeted that on the aforementioned platform on November 7, 2024. He claimed, “Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16.”

This topic was also reported by Breitbart News. According to the outlet, a campaign staffer claimed that Harris's campaign spending escalated after the campaign manager of the presidential nominee, Jen O'Malley Dillon, spent a billion dollars in just a few months.

It was also claimed that her rallies, which featured multiple A-list celebrity concerts—including performances by Eminem, Lizzo, Katy Perry, and Bruce Springsteen—aimed at attracting younger voters, turned out to be expensive for the campaign.

Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief for Breitbart News Network, also discussed the alleged $20 million debt of Harris’s campaign. He took to his X handle and wrote, “There needs to be an AUDIT of the Kamala campaign finances from top to bottom—donors and supporters of hers must be furious. Where did the money go?”

In response to this tweet, Boyle further posted a lengthy comment, in which he mentioned, “The $20 million debt is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around Kamala's fundraising email list to anyone who will take it in an attempt to raise the money back. This includes other campaigns and outside groups.”

Boyle’s tweet also mentioned the claim that O’Malley Dillon organized those concerts with Lizzo, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, and many others, at the expense of “prioritizing and allocating money toward social media and other campaign priorities.”

According to Newsweek, a website that tracks the cost and content of ads, AdImpact, mentioned that Harris’s campaign spent $1.1 billion on ads that were aired and associated reservations. The website also revealed that Harris’s expenditure on aired ads was $400 million more than that of the Republicans.

On October 13, 2024, Harris’s campaign reportedly spent six figures to fly banners over NFL games in an attempt to target male voters in swing states, according to The New York Times. Additionally, The Guardian reported on November 1 that Harris’s campaign spent $450,000 per day on advertisements displayed on the Las Vegas Spheres in Nevada.

Mint reported that, according to Fox News, the Democrat nominee’s campaign ad expenditure—focusing on swing states—reportedly totaled $2.29 billion overall, covering spending from July 22, 2024, to November 5, 2024.

The report also mentioned that $1.8 billion of these ad dollars were spent in key states such as Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. Additionally, it was reported that Republicans were outspent by Democrats by $261.9 million in Pennsylvania on total ad buys.

