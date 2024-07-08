Kandi Burruss Accuses LaTocha Scott Of Stealing Her Diary In New Uncensored Clip; Reveals Details Of Her Relationship With Jermaine Dupri

Two and a half decades after Xscape fell apart, Kandi Burruss is addressing how some of her group members discovered her relationship with Jermaine Dupri back in the day.

Rumors about the duo’s relationship were reported to be the primary source of tension within the girl group, with LaTocha Scott particularly accusing Kandi of getting involved with Dupri to gain an edge in her career, per a report by the Atlanta Black Star.

In a revealing segment from TV One’s Uncensored clip shared online, the RHOA star disclosed that she believed LaTocha stole her diary and made her relationship with the So So Def Recordings producer public, the aforementioned outlet reports.

Kandi Burruss accuses LaTocha Scott of stealing her diary that detailed her relationship with Dupri

In a TV One’s Uncensored clip shared online, Burruss disclosed that she had confided in her then-best friends and fellow group members Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle and Tamika Scott about her relationship with Dupri. However, LaTocha Scott was left out of the loop.

“Tiny and Tamika Scott, we used to share a lot of secrets with each other. The three of us, they knew from the beginning. They always knew. Tamika did not tell her sister, but she knew,” Burruss explained in the clip, per Atlanta Black Star.

The singer then went on to detail how LaTocha did not address her and Dupri’s relationship until her diary got stolen. “Now I can’t say that Tocha herself stole my diary, but somebody that was close to her definitely got a hold of it,” Burruss said, noting she used to journal every day. The Old Lady Gang restauranter, per the aforementioned publication, also dismissed the theory of one of her two friends stealing the diary, saying they had no reason to do so because they already knew everything there was to know about her.

According to Kandi, the diary not only had details of her romance with Jermaine but also something about Tiny’s hookup with a forbidden person. This, per Kandi, was a giveaway.

The singer disclosed that when the group got into an argument, Tocha said something hinting toward her relationship with Jermaine while also referencing Tiny’s clandestine hookup in the same breath. The fact that LaTocha knew the details she wasn’t supposed to know immediately after Kandi’s diary got stolen was just too good to be a mere coincidence, Kandi expressed in the TV One clip. She went on to say that though she kind of knew it was LaTocha who stole her diary, she couldn’t do anything about it because she couldn’t prove it.

The timeline of Kandi Burruss and Jermaine Dupri’s relationship

In an online clip from TV One’s Uncensored, Burruss can be seen detailing the timeline when things turned romantic between her and her producer.

According to her, it happened after the group’s second album, Off The Hook, dropped. To be more precise, the duo connected when the group was filming the music videos for Who Can I Run To and Do You Want To.

Kandi recalled being just friendly in front of people and keeping her relationship with Dupri largely private, except from her two group sisters.

As for the group breaking up because of their romance, Jermaine, in his 2019 interview with Uncensored, said that he didn’t believe their relationship broke the group up. Rather, the producer and actor claimed that it was the rivalry between Tocha and Kandi about who got to lead the songs that tore Xscape apart.

