Kanye West's feud with Adidas seems far from over, despite a recent photo op with its CEO, Bjorn Gulden. While the picture suggested a thaw in the cold war, Kanye is now accusing the company of creative infringement, calling it "rape." Here's what happened:

Kanye West accused Adidas of rape for allegedly selling colors of Yeezy sneakers

Several artists including Snoop Dogg and Ty Dolla Sign came forward to show their support to the artist in the comments. Kanye thanked them for their support in a separate post.

On Monday, Ye's latest album Vultures 1 stayed at No. 1 for the second week, but instead of celebrating it, Kanye West called out Adidas for selling colors of his popular Yeezy sneakers that he never approved, alleging that the company was exploiting legal loopholes and murky language to take advantage of artists like himself.

He claimed Adidas was using contract clauses to deceive artists and criticized the promotion of Yeezy Boosts in a new "steel grey" shade, which he asserted was inauthentic.

Despite the apparent reconciliation shown in the photo with Adidas's CEO on February 12, Kanye's recent accusations indicate a continuation of the conflict.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign European Vultures event alongside North West

In a separate event, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign concluded their European Vultures listening events, where North West, Kanye's daughter, made a surprise appearance on stage in Paris.

The heartfelt moment saw North perform her father's track Talking from the Vultures 1 album, captivating the crowd with her performance alongside her proud father. The lyrics of her verse included lines like "It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy."

Vultures 1 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 148,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The album was released independently under Kanye's YZY label, marking his first project since facing controversies and making controversial remarks that led to several brands distancing themselves from him, including Universal, Def Jam, Adidas, and Gap.

Despite his success on the charts, Kanye's ongoing dispute with Adidas suggests that tensions between the rapper and the brand are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.

