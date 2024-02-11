Did Kanye West Name Drop Taylor Swift In His New Song Carnival? Find Out Amid Online Backlash

Kanye West has repeated History again. He mentioned Taylor Swift again in his new song Carnival. The internet has broken into a backlash around the lyrics of the song and the mention of the Lover singer. It came about during his Vultures listening experience in New York City as a way to support his new album release with Ty Dolla Sign. But what is the matter all about? Find details inside.

Did Kanye West mention Taylor Swift in a new song?

Yes. After 8 years, the 46-year-old rapper has mentioned Swift again.

The last time he did, it had taken a blow on the Midnight singer’s mental health. In 2016, West had rapped, “For all my South Side n****s that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous.” The man has again mentioned many big names in Carnival. He has taken up accused rapist Bill Cosby and billionaire Elon Musk too. The lyrics says, “Now I'm Ye Kelly, b***h / Now I'm Bill Cosby, b***h / Now I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's Me Too rich.” He also adds, “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b***h / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can't do s**t with this.”

This got fans into a frenzy and netizens started commenting extensively. However, Taylor Swift has not reacted anything to this, yet. The lyrics on Elon Musk read, “Elon, where my rocketship? It's time to go home.” But even the business tycoon has not reacted or said anything.

How did fans react?

While one fan said, “Mentioning Taylor’s name next to a bunch of men who are sex offenders is definitely a choice.” Another said, “not the taylor name dropping again i thought we’d moved past this 😭” Many Kanye fans were upset that he was comparing himself to an alleged rapist. Many also said that Kanye is too controversial and problematic for his own good. While fans have added more than a million comments to read from, none of the mentioned celebrities nor Kanye have commented anything, yet.

