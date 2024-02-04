Should Kim Kardashian Bar Kanye West From Seeing Their 4 Children? Experts Weigh In

Whether it is the slap of Oscar Smith making it to the news or insistent public outbursts, the singer and songwriter Kanye West is always in the news. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband and father of four, the audience believes that someone with such behavior should be kept away from the children.

The Praise God singer has also been clinically diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, which explains these symptoms. But is restriction the only solution? Experts suggest.

What did Kanye West do recently?

Ye has been in the news for his antisemitic comments on his beliefs. The Donda singer identifies with Adolf Hitler, fears Jewish "indoctrination" on his children, and believes his kids should not go to a "Jewish school," as TMZ reports. Having such strong beliefs is a personal choice; however, translating that to his children and also inviting criticism is taking the Runaway singer's matter too far.

What do experts' comments suggest?

TMZ interviewed Dr. Kevin Cokley, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. The professor is someone "Who thinks Kim needs to sit their kids down and try to get them to understand they can love their father without approving of everything he says."

The famous American rapper Game vouches for Kanye West and says that such decisions are baseless. He says, "Kanye and his kids ...Kanye loves them more than he loves himself."

However, psychiatrist Dr. Kyle Smith believes being a bipolar disorder patient, the parent cannot shield their kids from everything. Dr. Smith says, "As long as Ye's not endangering the children ... Kanye is no different than other parents who have prejudices ... and that's a big group." The doctor continues, as per Citizen Side, "Unless Kanye poses a direct risk to the children, his situation is comparable to other parents who may hold prejudices, indicating a commonality in parental challenges."

Kim Kardashian has not paid heed to any comments whatsoever and is taking her stand. Kim and Kanye were spotted exchanging a few words at their son's basketball game. However, it was not as warm as expected. They have good co-parenting terms, so Kim has made some decisions. She had taken Nobu with her friends to discuss a possible feature in Kanye's album, Vultures. These show that co-parenting is working well for the two.

