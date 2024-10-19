Karate Kid: Legends Official Poster Reveals Jackie Chan And Ralph Macchio's First Look; See HERE

Karate Kid: Legends happens to be the latest and one of the most anticipated entries in the film series. Meanwhile, to hype up the excitement even more, Sony released an official poster of the movie. The recently shared poster not only brings forth one legacy but has two grand legendary icons from its movie franchise.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Sony Pictures handle released this amazing and intriguing poster that had Ben Wang right at the center of it.

For those who do not know, Wang will be seen as the new protagonist called Li Fong in the movie, as he is noticed to give out an interesting pose, all ready to strike a hit on his opponent.

Meanwhile, with the image of a city and sun, we even see Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso staring right at us.

While the poster itself is highly thrilling, giving you chills down right to the spine, the caption that we read along with the post hypes us even more.

"Legends are forever," the words read in the caption that shared a release date.

“Karate Kid: Legends—exclusively in movie theatres May 30, 2025,” the caption further reads.

The upcoming movie, Karate Kid: Legends, will be the sixth installment in this long-running and ever-loved franchise. As per the official Sony Pictures Entertainment statement, the project will be “the first to bring together the two iconic characters from the franchise,” referring to Chan and Macchio.

Advertisement

The movie will unite two worlds of the Miyagiverse, which happens to be a term coined by the Cobra Kai creators.

Miyagiverse is the universe of films in the Karate Kid franchise that featured Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi. It even includes the 2010 reboot that brought forth the talents of the legendary actor Jackie Chan, as well as a young Jaden Smith.

While not much has been divulged about the plot details of the Karate Kid: Legends movie, Sony confirmed that the movie will follow Li Fong’s Chinese fighter-in-training who is seeking "strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or two)," per CBR.

The soon-to-be-released film will not only have Macchio and Chan, along with Wang, but will also star Sadie Stanley, who will portray Li Fong's romantic interest.

Other names in the movie include Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff, as well as Jennifer-Lyn Christie, per the outlet.

Advertisement

The official statement also mentions that the film will be exclusively released in India soon.

ALSO READ: ‘Obviously A Master’: THIS Cobra Kai Star Was ‘Nervous’ To Fight Off Jackie Chan In New Karate Kid Film