Here's Why Kate Hudson Fears Her Parents Might Disown Her

Hollywood star Kate Hudson has an ultimate dream and that dream is the reason her family might disown her. Yes, you’ve heard it right. In her recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Oscar-nominee talked about one hypothetical biopic that she wants to be a part of it, if ever made, adding that her family however would love her to not take that role.

Kate Hudson discusses Stevie Nicks’s biopic

Hollywood has seen a surge in musical biopics lately, with iconic musicians' lives being brought to the big screen. Recent examples include Rocketman, which depicted Elton John's career, Bohemian Rhapsody, which told Freddie Mercury's story, and Back to Black, a tragic exploration of Amy Winehouse's life directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Despite this trend, the life of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has yet to be adapted into a feature film.

There have been talks about a potential biopic for years, with actress Lindsay Lohan even linked to the role in 2011. Rumors circulated that Lindsay Lohan was set to play Nicks, but these were quashed by Nicks herself.

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has shared her ultimate desire to portray the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks in a biopic. The "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" actor in an interview with Rolling Stone said that playing that role would be her ultimate dream.

“To me it’s also about the interesting life, and being able to tell that story correctly,” Hudson stated. “The ultimate is Stevie [Nicks]. But my family might, like, disown me if I ever got a chance to play Stevie. ‘Cause they’d be like, ‘Can we not go method?’ I would probably go way too far into that character.”

Hudson's admiration for Nicks is clearly visible, especially considering her personal connection to rock music. “I think for all girls who love rock, Stevie’s just our number one. Her whole life experience and the music. Fleetwood Mac, that whole journey from before Stevie to after Stevie? And her relationship with Lindsey? It’s like a trilogy. There’s so much there. To me, that’s like the ultimate rock and roll story.”

While it remains to be seen if Hudson will land her dream role, it's clear why any actor would jump at the chance to portray the iconic Stevie Nicks.

Some facts you need to know about Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks, the renowned American singer-songwriter, is celebrated for her work with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. From a very early age, Stevie exhibited a strong desire to become a performer.

In 1998, Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Then, in 2019, Stevie Nicks was honored as a solo artist, making her the first female artist to be inducted twice into the Hall of Fame. Her solo career has been highly influential, inspiring numerous other musicians.

She has been a source of inspiration for many musicians and singer-songwriters, including Adele, Tori Amos, Vanessa Carlton, Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks, Lady A, Lorde, Courtney Love, Maroon 5, Sarah McLachlan, Smashing Pumpkins, Harry Styles, and others. What she has achieved, has opened the door for future generations of female singer-songwriters to be more confident in the music industry.

Stevie Nicks has been winning the hearts of audiences for over four decades with her timeless music, including hits like Landslide, Rhiannon, and Edge of Seventeen. As one of the most prolific songwriters of her generation, she has achieved huge commercial and critical success both with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, with over 150 million albums sold worldwide. Her work has won her multiple Grammy Award nominations, and Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours (1977) won the Best Album award.

