Kate Middleton has been questioned over his cancer diagnosis. Amidst the princess’ attendance at the Remebrance Day ceremony on November 9, a royal reporter has put forth her doubts over Middleton battling cancer.

With the royal correspondent revealing her suspicions on the internet, it has stirred up the development of conspiracy theories, which the Princess is to unknown to.

During the ceremony, a Sky News journalist revealed that at the time of the diagnosis, pre-cancerous cells were found in the princess’ body, which the users on the internet claimed could not be called cancer.

Another one of the conspiracy theorists revealed that pre-cancerous cells cannot turn into cancer that easily. Meanwhile, another social media user alleged that Princess of Wales “thought it appropriate to play the sympathy card when the popularity of the Royal family is at an all-time low.”

According to the description of the Mayo Clinic, the pre-cancerous cells are “cells that have changes that increase the risk of cancer.”

As for the Remembrance Day ceremony, the Princess was accompanied by King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Sophia, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who made sure to protect Middleton at all times.

In a video shared by a member present at the ceremony, the Prince of Wales was wrapping his arms around his emotional wife, who was fighting back her tears while paying tribute to the army me of World War II.

As for the conspiracy theories, the Princess of Wales was spiraling through the stories soon after she disappeared from the public eye in January, following the news of her abdominal surgery. To put the rumors to rest, the royal family member shared a video on the official Instagram account, announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Since the news of Princess having cancer broke out, she marked her first major presence at the Royal event in June at the Trooping of the Color ceremony and now, recently, at the Remembrance Day event.

Moreover, the mother of three had stepped out with her parents for the Wimbledon men’s singles final match to hand over the trophies to the players.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh showed her support towards the Princess as she stood by Middleton on the balcony during the ongoing ceremony.

