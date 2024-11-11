British Royal Family Makes Sure That Kate Middleton Feels Protected At Remembrance Day Ceremony; Here’s What Source Claims

Kate Middleton marked her presence at the Remembrance Day ceremony after the completion of her chemotherapy treatment. The Princess of Wales joined other members of the royal family, including Kind Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

According to a royal source present at the Royal Alberta Hall, where the ceremony took place, the needs of the Princess were utmost taken care of by the royal staff and the family members.

Middleton attending the Remembrance ceremony marked her first major royal event since September, when she announced to be off the cancer treatment. In addition to other royals, Prince William too wrapped his arms around his wife to make sure that she was okay.

In a video shot by The Sun, Princess of Wales was seen holding back her tears as the ceremony commenced, and the royals, along with the public, paid their respects to the Army personnel.

The royal biographer, Sally Bedell Smith, updated People Magazine that the princess was quite protected throughout the event. Further speaking about the future king’s concern for his wife, the royal source claimed, "He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way.”

She went on to state, “It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it; she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display. There was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving."

Meanwhile, Princess Kate has managed to show up at every Remembrance Day service since she married the Prince of Wales in 2011. After the ceremony, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, accompanied Middleton on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to show her support to the future queen.

As for Princess Kate’s cancer journey, the royal member announced being diagnosed with the disease in March and revealed that she is off the chemotherapy treatment in September, with a video shared on the official Instagram account.

In her video message, she mentioned, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate Middleton was advised to focus on her health only, and the mother of three has been doing well.

