Kate Middleton's Uncle Explains All The Things The Crown Got Wrong About His Sister; Says It Was 'Bollocks'

Gary Goldsmith has been an integral insider to the Royal family. After his stint with Celebrity Big Brother’s latest season, the 58-year-old has opened up more about Kate Middleton’s health and his sister, Caroline. In a recent interview with The Times of London, Gary has spoken at length about the Princess of Wales and sister Caroline. What did he say? Find out.

What did Gary Goldsmith say about niece Kate Middleton?

In an interview with The Times of London, Gary Goldsmith revealed how the Princess of Wales is getting “the best care imaginable” and is continuing with her medical treatment. This came out on March 23, 2024 after Kate Middleton announced on social media regarding her Cancer. The 42-year-old had said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," and added, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." The family has been undergoing this shock, and are trying their best to manage this privately. Kate has asked the public to give them time. Kate Middleton also revealed that she is taking chemotherapy.

What did Gary Goldsmith say about sister Caroline?

Gary Goldsmith was one of the key contestants for CBB- Celebrity Big Brother, which returned after years. Just before going into the show, he called his sister Caroline, a month ago. Gary reveals, “I called Carole before I did CBB. And no, she didn’t read me the riot act like the papers said, didn’t even ask about it. I just asked about how Kate was doing. She’s getting the best care imaginable. Leave her be.”

He also explains how the show ‘The Crown’ on Netflix got his sister Caroline’s character wrong. Regarding that Gary said, “All that stuff about Carole trying to get Kate and William together in a house in Hungerford was bollocks. Yes, my sister is quite cunning and devious.” He also added, “She’s like me — that’s how you run a business. If you haven’t got that wily attitude in you, you are not going to make things happen. But 100 per cent there was no dastardly plan to put William and Kate together.” He also says, “And all that stuff about them meeting at St Andrews is wrong too. They met at school. The Marlborough girls and Eton boys do a lot of stuff together. But even when there were events where Kate knew William would be there, she sometimes didn’t go. Always puts family first, that girl.”

While Gary is busy calling himself Kate’s “buncle” (bad-uncle) the businessman has provided insights into the Royal family. As we wait for more updates on Kate Middleton’s health, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

