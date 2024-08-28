Katie Price’s Bankruptcy Hearing Adjourned As Court Cites Mental Health Concerns

Former model Katie Price dragged herself to court this week after she missed several court hearings for her bankruptcy case. Despite her history of missing court dates, the judge dismissed the hearing considering the British media personality’s request for a private hearing of the case, citing mental health issues.

On Tuesday, August 27, the 46-year-old model was due to appear at the High Court to provide documents and answers for her 760,000 pounds tax debt after being declared bankrupt in March. Her attorney, Bertie Boer-Roberts asked for the court drama to be held behind closed doors to protect Price from media scrutiny and “mental well-being.” The attorney said, "Her condition would be exacerbated by public examination."

The judge complied with Katie Price’s requests and approved a private hearing for a date next month, per The Sun. Chief Insolvency Judge Nicholas Briggs, however, warned the mother of five of missing any future dates and instructed her to submit requested documents a week before the court hearing to avoid arrest.

"You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no holidays, no going abroad, you have to attend that date,” the judge warned. Price, who was married to ex-Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012, is now scheduled for a court hearing on September 24 where she will have to explain her financial woes and decipher her income streams in front of the court.

The ex-model had previously skipped multiple case hearings that forced the court to issue an arrest warrant in July. Katie’s disregard for the bankruptcy case showed when she flew off to Turkey to get a facelift complete with a glam makeover, that reportedly cost her around 10,000 pounds. She was detained at Heathrow Airport the moment she set foot in the country and landed in court the next morning on August 8.

Katie Price, who owns six fancy cars, was told to hand them over to the court on July 5 and was also served an eviction notice from her million-dollar mansion in May.

According to the report, ex-husband Alex Reid attended Price’s court hearing this week and testified against her, calling her a “calculated, cold person,” also criticizing her stated mental health concerns. He said he was there looking for answers and “accountability” from the model and pointed at her contrasting behavior as she continues to make public appearances.

Moreover, the former model’s income from social media was also brought to light during the hearings, with Price reportedly being paid 84,000 pounds by TikTok for three months of content creation and separate earnings from her OnlyFans account.

Consequently, the court decided to suspend her earnings from TikTok and was ordered to pay 40% of her OnlyFans income.

In 2019, Katie Price was declared bankrupt for the first time followed by the second declaration in March of this year. Besides the tax debt, she has had several run-ins with the law, ranging from several driving bans to a restraining order breach.

Katie Price is a mother to five children, Harvey Price, 21, whom she shares with ex-Dwight Yorke, Princess Tiaamil Crystal Esther Andre, 16, and Junior Savva Andreas Andre, 18, shared with ex-Peter Andre. She shares Jett, 10, and Bunny, 9, with ex-Keiran Hayler.

