Jennifer Lopez's One Major Request In Ben Affleck Divorce Filing Reveals Much About Their Rift

Jennifer Lopez's recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck sparked interest because of a specific request she made, which reveals her important decision. The couple, who married in 2022, have decided to divorce, and Lopez's filing shows key aspects of their split.

Jennifer Lopez, whose hits include Let's Get Loud and On The Floor, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024. The filing took place on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. Lopez's petition to the Los Angeles County Superior Court cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce as per USA Today.

According to a legal source familiar with the case, one particular request in the filing stands out. Lopez requested that the court change her legal last name from Affleck to her maiden name, Lopez.

This means that after the divorce is finalized, her legal name will revert to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. This request reflects a significant shift in her personal identity since the end of her fourth marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002, but the engagement ended later that year. They rekindled their relationship and married in 2022, nearly two decades after their initial separation. Their marriage quickly gained media attention, with Lopez making a public statement about adopting Affleck's surname.

In a Vogue cover story at the time, Lopez talked about her decision to change her surname. She stated, “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together.”

She added, “We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

The decision to divorce comes amid reports of a deteriorating relationship between Lopez and Affleck. A source close to the couple told People, “They are very different people. She’s super public and is more social, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

The source also stated that Affleck's mood swings and big highs and lows contributed to their breakup. Another insider stated that the disparities between who Affleck was perceived to be and who he turned out to be were major factors in their decision to part ways.

