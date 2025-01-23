Keith Urban Reveals His Ex-Girlfriend Was 'Not Impressed' With THIS Iconic Song; Says He Was 'Struggling A Lot'

Keith Urban is opening up about his ex-girlfriend’s reaction to his iconic 2002 song, Somebody Like You. During his appearance on Q with Tom Power, the musician claimed that he was “struggling a lot” while penning the lyrics of his song. The singer confessed that he composed a dummy song and performed it before his former partner. However, he revealed that he wasn’t sure what he was doing.

After hearing the song, Urban’s ex-girlfriend was clearly not impressed, as she called the former an a**hole. He revealed, “She hears it as a love song, and it finishes, and she just looks at me; she goes, ‘You’re a f-----g hypocrite,’ and then walks out of the room.”

The Let It Roll crooner further added, “She’s like, ‘You don’t want to love anyone; you’re just an a--hole.’ And she wasn’t wrong. It wasn’t the guy I was; it was the guy I wished I could be.”

Meanwhile, the musician went on to share that over the years in his career, he has composed many happy and lively songs while not being in a sound mind space. Following his separation from his former girlfriend, Urban dated and later married actress Nicole Kidman. The couple also shares two kids.

Further in his conversation with the podcast host, the One Too Many singer said, “I wasn’t optimistic. I wasn’t happy, joyous, and excited. I wanted to be that, so I would write songs to make me feel like that.”

Opening up about her married life with her musician husband, Kidman claimed that Urban is great at planning dates. The Big Little Lies star revealed to People Magazine, “I like being asked out, which he still does.”

She continued to state, “Seven nights ago, we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I’m open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman got married in 2006 and have been going strong since.

