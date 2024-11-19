Nicole Kidman Shares Husband Keith Urban's Wholesome Reaction to Watching The Perfect Couple Together: 'Next, Next, Next'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban apparently had an at-home date where they binge-watched her hit Netflix series The Perfect Couple. The actress is now sharing her husband’s reaction to her latest endeavor, and it’s as wholesome as it gets.

During a conversation with British GQ, the Oscar winner, 57, called the show “binge-worthy because it’s just like, ‘Okay, next, next, next, next.’” She said she watched it with Urban, who had the same kind of reaction. Per Kidman, the musician kept asking her to show him the next episode, and that’s when she knew the production was a good one.

Previously, during an interview with People at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September, Urban expressed his enjoyment of the series but avoided giving out any spoilers since it hadn't been released yet. He had watched it before it hit the streaming platform as a perk of being married to one of the series's cast members.

The Perfect Couple, for the record, is based on The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. The screen adaptation features Kidman and Liev Schreiber as a wealthy married couple living in a high-end Nantucket home.

“I saw the whole thing before it came out; I binged it,” he said at the time. “It’s been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and say how much they love it.”

Giving himself credit for being the ultimate spoiler keeper, Urban said he’s the kind of person who would take secrets to his grave if someone confided in him.

As for Kidman, she shared with GQ what made her sign on for the series with director Susanne Bier. “It’s because of Susanne Bier, so that’s another female director I just go,” she said before clicking her tongue. Per Kidman, Bier simply called her and said she had something she’d never done before and thought it would be fun if she explored it now. The next minute, the pair was ready to roll the camera.

Kidman also said she had a great partnership with her onscreen husband, Tag, played by Schreiber. Billing him as a “great actor,” the actress said he made it easier for her to spar with him.

Kidman described her character as “funny, sharp, and witty” before sharing compliments about other team members, including Eve Hewson, who plays the lead. She said the entire ensemble was happy to help her carry the show.

The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix.

