Nicole Kidman Shares ‘Key’ To Her Successful Marriage With Keith Urban And It Includes ‘Singing In The Shower’

Nicole Kidman, who has been married to country music star Keith Urban for nearly two decades, shared a golden advice for a successful marriage. Speaking to W magazine in their Best Performances issue, the actress shared the secret of her successful marriage.

When asked if she sings in the shower, the Babygirl actress replied yes and revealed the record in their bathroom that kept their marriage strong. "I do. I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I'll hear his new songs forming," she said.

"We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage," she explained. "Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!" she jokingly added.

The couple married in June 2006 at St. Patrick's Estate in the beachside suburb of Manly, Sydney. Kidman's children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony, whom she shares with ex-Tom Cruise, were also present at the ceremony.

The couple also welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sunday Rose, two years after their marriage. They welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010. The actress said she’s saving her red carpet dresses to pass them down to her daughters.

However, the Oscar winner revealed that her daughter doesn’t share their clothes with their mother. Kidman told the outlet that her kids “raid” her wardrobe all the time. But she is not allowed to raid their wardrobe even if she finds one of their outfits cute. “It's a one-way exchange,” Kidman added.

Advertisement

In a previous interview with Instyle, the Moulin Rouge actress stressed the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. She spoke about “nourishing” nature at home and revealed that, unlike other people, she preferred to spend time with her husband and daughter on a “girls’ weekend."

She also explained how their family priest advised them in the early years of their marriage that they should always kiss hello and kiss goodbye. “It just keeps you connected,” she added.