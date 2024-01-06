Kelly Clarkson won't allow her two children to get on social media for THIS reason; says 'not under her roof'

Singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson opens up about her approach to parenting, especially with regard to managing the challenges of raising her children, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, in the public eye.

No social media rule for Clarkson’s children

Clarkson, a mother of two, emphasizes her strict stance against social media for her kids. She acknowledges the potential negative impact it can have on children, especially those whose parents are in the public eye. Understanding this, Clarkson has made it clear that under her roof, her children will not have access to social media.

She candidly discusses the difficulty of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, emphasizing the initial challenges stemming from the emotional complexities and differences in parenting approaches. As time passes, she finds that navigating co-parenting becomes more manageable, though the process remains intricate, especially considering diverse backgrounds and parenting styles in separate households.

Balancing parental guidance

Clarkson asserts her firm stance, acknowledging her daughter’s curiosity about social media but firmly reminding her of the household rules. Despite acknowledging her imperfections as a parent, she strives to maintain a balance between being present for her children and fostering their independence. While she admits to being strict about her schedule to ensure she's there for her kids, she believes in allowing them to become independent individuals.

Clarkson recognizes the challenges of parenting and admits to being self-critical at times. However, she expresses confidence in her efforts, understanding that there is no such thing as a perfect parent. She acknowledges the likelihood of making mistakes but asserts her commitment to doing her best for her children.

Kelly Clarkson’s insights into parenting highlight the complexities and challenges of raising children, especially under the scrutiny of public attention. Her unwavering dedication to her children's well-being serves as a testament to her commitment as a parent, navigating the intricacies of raising kids in the spotlight while prioritizing their emotional and mental health.

