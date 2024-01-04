Why does Kelly Clarkson secretly dislike marriage? Singer reveals she 'never wanted to get married' despite wedding with Brandon Blackstock

Despite exchanging vows with Brandon Blackstock, Grammy-winning artist Kelly Clarkson recently confessed that she never had a desire to walk down the aisle. The singer, well known for hits like Since You've Been Gone and Because Of You, revealed her feelings in an interview with PEOPLE, shedding light on a viewpoint that differs from cultural expectations.

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her thoughts on marriage

Clarkson stated, "No. I never wanted to get married the first time." This forthright comment stands in sharp contrast to the conventional idea that marriage is a universal goal. Her decision to marry Blackstock was inspired by his background, which had children and a religious basis. The singer acknowledged the significance of these components to Blackstock, despite the fact that they were not inherently meaningful to her.

The singer went on to express her doubts about marriage, citing her divorced family history. Clarkson voiced reluctance to lay undue emphasis on the institution, citing her intimate knowledge of the intricate nature of marriage relationships. "Because I've been through a couple of divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn't have to happen," she emphasized.

Advertisement

Post-divorce reflections

Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage in June 2020, gave details of the aftermath. Following the couple's divorce, the singer allegedly obtained full custody of their children, River Rose and Remington 'Remy' Alexander. Despite the difficulties of co-parenting, Kelly Clarkson maintains a realistic view of marriage, particularly in the context of her children. "For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house," she said.

Embracing the single life

Following her divorce, the artist has embraced singlehood, claiming a desire to avoid romantic relationships. During a December 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson freely discussed dating, calling it awkward, and joked about being single forever. The singer, now 41, stressed the happiness she finds in her present state of contentment, emphasizing her job as a mother, her multiple career responsibilities, and the plethora of pets in her life.

Kelly Clarkson's revelations provide insight into her path of self-discovery, which challenges traditional assumptions about marriage. While her prior experiences have impacted her perspectives, the artist remains resilient, emphasizing the significance of solo fulfillment rather than relying on validation from a partner. Clarkson's honesty as she navigates the intricacies of post-divorce living is a tribute to the many narratives surrounding relationships in the current world.

ALSO READ: What Selena Gomez plans to do after releasing her 'last album'? Singer gives UPDATE