Kevin Feige Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Being Spotted Wearing Hat With Deadpool 3 And Wolverine Logo

While presenting the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation with a special Lifetime Achievement award, Kevin Feige was spotted wearing a Deadpool 3 baseball cap with a never-before-seen logo that splits and blends Deadpool's mask and Wolverine's cowl. The low-key reveal, via Discussing Film on X, generated a lot of buzz on social media and has since been shared by dozens of users.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed an alternate logo for Deadpool 3 while attending the 2024 Saturn Awards on February 4. Feige was seen wearing a Deadpool 3 baseball cap with a unique logo, blending Deadpool's mask and Wolverine's cowl, a low-key reveal that sparked social media buzz and has been shared by numerous users.

The new Deadpool 3 logo wasn't the only detail on Feige's baseball cap. Eagle-eyed fans who tuned in for the Saturn Awards noticed what may be the film's official title on the back of his hat. However, other than a few blurry letters, the text in the image is completely indiscernible. This has not deterred Marvel aficionados from attempting to decipher it, with some suggesting that it says Deadpool & Wolverine. Others believe it says Cars 4 Sale, which aligns with the film's synopsis.

Per Marvel's Japanese website (via The Direct), Deadpool 3 dropped an official synopsis just days after wrapping filming and amid a rumored one that has been circulating online. The synopsis not only teases the relationship in the film between Ryan Reynolds' titular "Merc With a Mouth" and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but it also claims the MCU won't be the same when the film premieres. The synopsis reads, "The irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?”

The translated synopsis suggests a midlife crisis for Wade Wilson, who retires Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. However, when his friends, family, and the world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement and recruits a wary Wolverine to fight for their survival and legacy. The official synopsis doesn't necessarily suggest that Deadpool and Wolverine will work in tandem, as there have been teases of a battle between the two.

Will Deadpool 3 bring the MCU back to life?

X-Men: First Class filmmaker Matthew Vaughn believes Deadpool 3 will save the MCU by jolting it back to life. Speaking on the BroBible Post Credit Podcast, Vaughn said he was impressed by clips of the film he was familiar with.

"The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine - or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak - are unbelievable," he said. "That's going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them, and it's going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe."

Vaughn is optimistic that the foundation laid by Deadpool 3 will enable Marvel Studios to create exciting X-Men stories in the coming years. "I'm a genuine fan of the X-Men. All I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be," he added.

Deadpool 3 also features Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), and Morena Baccarin (Vanessa). Director Shawn Levy has also teased several celebrity cameos in the movie, with the likes of Taylor Swift and Halle Berry among the names heavily linked with appearances in the Phase Five MCU flick.

It's been reported Marvel will launch the first trailer for Deadpool 3 during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 11. Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26.

