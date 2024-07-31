Kevin Smith Revisits His Teen Years In The Semi-Autobiographical The 4:30 Movie Trailer; Watch

Kevin Smith, known for mixing documentary and fiction, is delving into his New Jersey teen years with his new film, The 4:30 Movie. This semi-autobiographical feature is described as Smith's "most personal film to date." It stars Austin Zajur, from Clerks 3, as Brian David, a teenage movie lover who sneaks into theaters. Checkout the trailer below;

The film's story revolves around three 16-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies. Chaos ensues when one of them invites his crush to an R-rated film, leading to trouble with a strict theater manager, played by Ken Jeong, and various teen rivalries.

The official synopsis of the film read; “Three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local Cineplex. When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager (Ken Jeong) and teen rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans.”

Set in the summer of 1986, the movie features cameos from Smith's previous collaborators like Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Biggs, Jason Mewes, Jason Lee, and more. Other cast members include Logic, Rachel Dratch, Adam Pally, Sam Richardson, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, and Smith's daughter, Harley Quinn Smith.

The film also stars Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, Siena Agudong, Betty Aberlin, Diedrich Bader, Ralph Garman, Kate Micucci, Jenny Mollen, Genesis Rodriguez, and Jennifer Schwalbach.

Described as a "poignant comic valentine to moviegoing and the youth of the '80s," Smith expresses gratitude to audiences for "giving [me] an extended adolescence."

Kevin Smith about his 1994 film Clerks

Reflecting on his career, Smith discussed his iconic film Clerks, which debuted in 1994 and later spawned sequels Clerks 2 in 2006 and Clerks 3 in 2022.

He shared with TV Line that he didn't initially understand the film's appeal, considering its black-and-white format and unknown cast. However, Smith acknowledges that the film resonated with audiences and continues to be discussed nearly 30 years later.

Smith told the outlet, "I’m 30 years almost in on the job now, and I think I completely understand why ‘Clerks’ not only connected then but why people still talk about it today, even though it’s an old ass black and white movie that was made in the ’90s.”

He added, “You don’t make these flicks going like, ‘I hope nobody sees them.’ You hope that the world embraces them. I’m the guy who’s like people still talk about ‘Clerks’ because I still keep the conversation going nearly 30 years later. I’m always like, ‘Remember “Clerks”? Holy crap. “Clerks” was wonderful.'”

The 4:30 Movie will be released in theaters on September 13 by Saban Films.

