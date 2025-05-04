Lady Gaga Beats THIS Record of Madonna to Attract 2.5 Million Fans at Free Brazil Concert on Copacabana Beach

Lady Gaga pulled a record-breaking crowd, with the numbers rising to 2.5 million at the Copacabana Beach in Brazil as per a Variety report. The concert was a part of the cultural initiative Todo Mundo no Rio. The singer also broke Madonna’s previous record of pulling 1.6 million fans at the same venue where the Joker: Folie à Deux performed on Saturday morning.

According to fans in attendance, the singer went on to perform various hit songs from her career, including Bad Romance, Poker Face, and Born This Way, which belong to her new album, Mayhem. Gaga also surprised the fans at the beach by practising the day before the performance at the venue. From the stage, the musician said, “I know this is just a rehearsal; it feels like it’s the real show.”

As the concert commenced in Brazil, security was heightened with 5,000 personnel at the entry and exit and near the stage. Drones and surveillance systems were also alerted to maintain the crowd.

Meanwhile, the fans showed up at the concert wearing costumes from the artist’s music videos. The netizens settled themselves at the venue early in the morning and stayed up till late at night.

According to the media reports, the local authorities confirmed that apart from the natives, around 500,000 tourists also attended the concert. Moreover, the show was organized in partnership with Rio’s City Hall and private sponsors.

The actress-musician will continue to perform her Mayhem tour on the upcoming dates in South America and Europe. Gaga’s performance last week in Mexico, too, was a hit affair.

