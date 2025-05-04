How Did Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Get Involved in Cheating Rumors? All We Know About Troubling Date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been making headlines on the internet after a group of fans accused the latter of cheating on the Only Murders in the Building actress. The record producer was spotted out in the city, alongside his fiancée’s best friend, Theresa Marie, in Los Angeles.

While it is perfectly normal for Blanco to be hanging out with Gomez’s friends, as far as the actress is aware, the fans have a few wild theories, causing them to believe that the record producer is cheating on the Love on crooner.

Earlier this year, the content creator Harry Daniels shared a video on his account where he sang Same Old Love for Benny. At the time, the audience did not think of it much. However, after the alleged cheating accusation, the clip has resurfaced on the internet.

One of the users commented on the video, “THE FACT THAT HARRY DANIELS IS THE CATALYST.” They further added, “FINALLY seeing this on my fyp after seeing it from people talking about it.”

Amid Blanco being spotted with Marie, the fans of the Monte Carlo star noticed that she no longer follows the latter on social media. With the rumors revolving on the internet, neither the music producer nor Gomez has spoken out about the assumptions by the fans.

Meanwhile, Blanco popped the big question to Gomez in December 2024, and the couple has been engaged since then. The pair also worked together on their first album as a couple together, I Said I Love You First. Reading the current scenario, neither of the duo is bothered by the news revolving around them.

On the work front, Selena Gomez is working on the fifth season of the SAG-winning series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

