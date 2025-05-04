Raid 2 Box Office Suhana Khan Babil Khan Instagram Siddhant Chaturvedi Raghav Juyal Babil Khan Ananya Panday Babil Khan Babil Khan clarification Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Salman Khan Ganga Ram Babil Khan viral video Babil Khan viral video

How Did Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Get Involved in Cheating Rumors? All We Know About Troubling Date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been making headlines with the reports of the latter cheating on the Only Murders in the Building actress. Here’s what we know.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 04, 2025 | 11:43 PM IST | 12K
Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco via Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been making headlines on the internet after a group of fans accused the latter of cheating on the Only Murders in the Building actress. The record producer was spotted out in the city, alongside his fiancée’s best friend, Theresa Marie, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

While it is perfectly normal for Blanco to be hanging out with Gomez’s friends, as far as the actress is aware, the fans have a few wild theories, causing them to believe that the record producer is cheating on the Love on crooner.

Earlier this year, the content creator Harry Daniels shared a video on his account where he sang Same Old Love for Benny. At the time, the audience did not think of it much. However, after the alleged cheating accusation, the clip has resurfaced on the internet. 

One of the users commented on the video, “THE FACT THAT HARRY DANIELS IS THE CATALYST.” They further added, “FINALLY seeing this on my fyp after seeing it from people talking about it.” 

Amid Blanco being spotted with Marie, the fans of the Monte Carlo star noticed that she no longer follows the latter on social media. With the rumors revolving on the internet, neither the music producer nor Gomez has spoken out about the assumptions by the fans.

Advertisement


Meanwhile, Blanco popped the big question to Gomez in December 2024, and the couple has been engaged since then. The pair also worked together on their first album as a couple together, I Said I Love You First. Reading the current scenario, neither of the duo is bothered by the news revolving around them. 

On the work front, Selena Gomez is working on the fifth season of the SAG-winning series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

ALSO READ: Benny Blanco Reveals What Triggered His Only Major Fight With Selena Gomez, and It's Hilarious

About The Author
Rashi Desai
Rashi Desai
Entertainment Journalist

Always ready to scribble about the happenings in the entertainment industry, Rashi is a budding writ...

Advertisement

Latest Articles