Weekly Hollywood Newsmakers: Kanye West Coming Out as Gay, Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper’s Instagram Official Kiss and More

From Ryan Reynolds to Kanye West and Gigi Hadid, the celebrities have been making headlines throughout the week. While the rapper alleged himself to be gay, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper announced their relationship on Instagram officially.

Robert Downey Jr. also treated Marvel fans with a BTS picture from the sets of Avengers: Doomsday. Below is the rundown of the news that took over the internet in the past six days.

Did Kanye West Declare Himself Gay Amid Bashing Kim Kardashian and Kids?

Kanye West made yet another controversial statement while bashing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and kids in a new rant video. The rapper declared himself to be gay, sparking a debate amongst the fans on the internet.

Amid the ongoing custody fight between the Gold Digger crooner and the SKIMS owner, the musician revealed, "I ain't got no motherf****** legacy, n****. Why the f*** do you think I'm s****ing out?" He further added, "I'm gay. [inaudible] in charge of my legacy, and I'm gay. I'm in charge of my legacy."

Gigi Hadid Goes Instagram Official With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper made their Instagram debut, confirming their relationship online. The runway model took to her social media platform to share a photo dump from her 30th birthday, and one of the pictures in it had Hadid kissing the Maestro actor.

Before the grand celebrations, the couple also sparked speculation about being engaged to each other, as the Never Have I Ever star donned a pricey ring on her third finger.

Cosmo Jarvis Set to Return as John Blackthorne in Shogun Season 2

Cosmo Jarvis will reprise his role as John Blackthorne in the second season of Shogun. With the Emmy-winning series officially being renewed on the streaming platform, the actor currently shooting for Odyssey will be joining his other cast members from the first bunch of episodes.

Hiroyuki Sanada, too, confirmed his return, according to the previously published media reports.

Where Do Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift Stand in Their Friendship Amid Travis Kelce Unfollowing the Actor?

Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have been friends for more than a decade. However, according to the media reports, the duo has an alleged fallout amid the musician's name being mentioned in the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

The longtime friends have been making headlines after the pop icon's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, hit the unfollow button on Reynolds' social media account. Previously, the Bad Karma singer was also speculated to have a rift with the Age of Adeline actress.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' Screen Reunion After 20 Years, To Star in Upcoming Romantic Thriller

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are set to reunite on the screen after 20 years. The veteran stars will appear next in the romantic thriller, hailed by Amazon MGM studios. While the plot of the upcoming project is kept under wraps, the media reports claimed it to be a "propulsive" film.

The Ocean's 8 star and Reeves previously worked together in the 1994 film, Speed. Moreover, the co-stars have also accepted having a crush on each other off-screen. Further details about the new project will be rolled out soon.

Robert Downey Jr. Shares First BTS-Look from the Sets of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is officially in production, and Robert Downey Jr. has dropped the first BTS look from the sets of the upcoming Marvel film. Taking to his Instagram account, the Oscar-winning actor dropped a picture with his co-stars.

Apart from the Iron Man star, the frame also included Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and others.

The movie is set to hit screens in May 2022, with Downey Jr. returning to the franchise as Dr. Doom.

