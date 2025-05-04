Why is Brittany Mahomes Being Dragged into Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Feud? Justin Baldoni Connection Explored

When the news about It Ends With Us co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits started making rounds on the internet, both became a hot topic among the netizens.

Brittany Mahomes’ name has also been attached to this drama, including Taylor Swift. Rumors started making the rounds on social media that claimed Mahomes was responsible for causing an alleged rift between the singer and Lively.

An Instagram post from April by Katie Paulson went viral, in which it was claimed that during the girls' trip, Mahomes said that the Shallows star allegedly tried to initiate an affair with Baldoni, who was not “interested and shut it down.” This speculation fueled tensions between the musician and Lively, per the Coming Soon outlet

People were quick to pour in their respective takes on the speculation in the comments section. One thing to keep in mind is that, as of now, there is no official evidence that confirms this rumor or Mahomes' involvement in the alleged fallout between Lively and Swift.

For the unversed, Baldoni’s countersuit includes the singer’s name, stating that she became involved after attending a script meeting at the actress’s New York penthouse, per the Coming Soon outlet.

The suit also reportedly stated that Livley referred to the songstress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her “dragons,” which seemingly implied their support for her.

As per People magazine, a source close to the Wildest Dreams singer claimed she was upset about being dragged into the legal matter. The same inside also alleged that Lively was aware that Swift, “would come back from this at some point.”

They added that the Grammy-winning artist felt "relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them.”

