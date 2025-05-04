Retro Day 4 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya's ambitious drama grosses poor Rs 5.75 crore on First Sunday

Suriya starrer Retro is underperforming at the box office. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial met with very polarising reactions from the audience and the critics, which affected its business to a major extent. The romantic action drama turned out to be another average affair from Suriya after his previous few releases.

Retro grosses Rs 5.75 crore on 1st Sunday, set for a sorry fate

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creations, Retro was expected to be the comeback movie for Suriya after the disastrous results of Kanguva. However, the movie is facing a tough time at the box office and is heading towards a sorry fate.

Opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial slipped to Rs 6.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie witnessed another drop on its first big Sunday and could collect a mere Rs 5.75 crore. The Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer wrapped its opening weekend of 4 days at just Rs 32.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

All eyes are now on weekdays. If the movie doesn't hold firmly, it will continue Suriya's flop streak at the box office. Its rival release, Tourist Family, is trending well and is expected to sail through a successful theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 6.25 crore 4 Rs 5.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 32.50 crore

Retro in cinemas now

Retro is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

