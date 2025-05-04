Will Cassie Ventura Testify for Sean Diddy Combs’ Federal Trial? All We Know About Rapper’s Ex-GF’s Involvement in Case

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment, rape, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs is set to face the federal trials later this month, and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is expected to take the stand in court. P. Diddy and the latter dated for a decade before parting ways, and Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper in 2023 on the grounds of s*xual assault.

Ventura, who is a native American, and a musician and a dancer by profession, pressed charges on Combs, accusing him of r*pe, human trafficking, and assault. Moreover, it marked the first time anyone publicly called out the rapper for his alleged wrongdoings.

Following the serious accusation against the artist, his lawyers called it a “shakedown.” However, on the contrary, the case was settled outside of the court for an undisclosed amount.

Meanwhile, the exes have known each other since 2007, when they were first linked together romantically. After five years of attending events together, the former couple publicly confirmed their relationship. The pair continued with their on-and-off saga in the following years and finally broke up in 2019.

As for the ongoing case, months after Ventura filed the lawsuit, the NYPD raided Diddy Combs’ residences in L.A., New York, and Miami. According to the reports by TMZ, the musician-dancer may have helped the officers some kind of hints, leading them to take on the rapper’s homes.

Moreover, in May 2024, a clip surfaced on the internet where Diddy Combs was seen dragging and kicking his ex-girlfriend. However, the prosecution and the defense scrapped the video, mentioning that the source of the clip was not accurate.

Apart from Cassie Ventura, three other victims are expected to testify. The selection of the jury is set to take place on Monday, May 5.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

