Did Victoria Beckham Snub Son Brooklyn For Missing Father David Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash? Alleged Family Rift Explored

Victoria Beckham shared a sneak peek into husband David Beckham’s birthday celebration with the fans. Taking to her Instagram account, the fashion designer dropped a series of pictures from the former football player’s 50th birthday party, which was attended by his friends and family.

However, the couple, who have been married for the past 26 years, were upset with their son, Brooklyn, missing the celebrations. The Beckhams booked out the whole week for the media personality’s milestone birthday.

Beginning with an intimate dinner, the family then went on to get clicked with a luxurious car, which seemed to have been David’s present.

As the five family members posed for the camera together, the couple’s eldest son and his wife were absent from all the events. Posting the pictures online, Victoria gave a shout-out to each one, leaving Brooklyn behind.

The former athlete, too, reposted the pictures on his social media and thanked his wife and kids for making the day special. However, he too missed mentioning his eldest son.

According to the sources close to Beckham and his wife, they revealed to the media outlets that the parents of four were “heartbroken” with Brooklyn’s decision to skip all the events hosted by the family.

Meanwhile, for the photos uploaded, Victoria opted for a teal blue satin dress, while the Beckham boys opted for a tuxedo in a similar color as the fashion designer.

One of the pictures included the couple kissing each other from across the table, while the others cheered them on. The guests too, seemed to have a good time at the celebrations.

