Babil Khan says ‘I slit my wrist for him’ after filmmaker Sai Rajesh slams Logout actor’s team statement post his crying video went viral

After Babil Khan’s crying video went viral online, his B-town peers took to social media to extend their support to the Logout actor. Khan’s team also issued a statement regarding the same. Soon after, filmmaker Sai Rajesh slammed the clarification, which triggered Irrfan Khan’s son. Babil then took to the comments section and claimed ‘I slit my fu**ing wrist for him.’ Read on!

In the statement, Babil Khan’s team stated that the actor took the names of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh in his viral video because he truly admires them. However, filmmaker Sai Rajesh isn’t convinced by it. Hence, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note questioning, “the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

Upon reading the Indian director-producer’s statement, the Qala actor took to the comments section and expressed, “You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you.” Babil went on to state that he gave 2 years of his life to Rajesh and underwent “complete physical atrocity” so he could do justice to the filmmaker’s character.

The Railway Men actor further recalled that he went through pain and suffering and lived in filth just to make sure Sai Rajesh was happy with the character. Bidding goodbye to the Indian director, Babil further revealed, “Man I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my fu**ing wrist for him.”

However, soon after making such claims in the comments section of Sai Rajesh’s post, the Logout actor deleted them. In his social media note, the Colour Photo producer-writer stated, “Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”

He further added, “If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us — then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled.”

Soon after Babil’s video went viral, Ananya reacted to it. Kubbra Sait, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav also came in support of him.

