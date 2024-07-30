'You Make Everything Better': Kaley Cuoco Shares Loving Tribute For Partner Tom Pelphrey's 42nd Birthday

The Ozark actor, Tom Pelphrey turned 42 on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and his longtime partner Kaley Cuoco celebrated it most specially. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures capturing different moments with the love of her life and wrote a heartfelt note while giving a sweet tribute to him.

One of the most loving and sought-after couples, Kaley and Cuoco have been together for quite some time. They even welcomed their first child, daughter, Matilda in March 2023. They often share photos and glimpses of their baby girl on their IG feed. The couple even post a lot of stuff from their daily lives.

Kaley Cuoco’s wish for Tom Pelphrey

Kaley shared 10 pictures in a carousel, including Tom’s solo photos, their pictures, and their baby. On the post, she wrote a beautiful caption that can be read as "42 never looked this damn good! Happy birthday to my soul mate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together ♥️ what a life! I love you, birthday boy!"

In the first photo, Tom can be seen taking a selfie, followed by a photo where Kaley and Tom are lazying around. The third photo shows them in a restaurant enjoying their time. In the fourth image, the couple can be seen posing at a beachside, and it seems like it was taken from the time when Kaley Cuoco was pregnant with Matilda.

The next two pictures in the carousel included Tom spending some quality time with their baby. Up next, there’s a picture of Tom with their pet dog, and the carousel ended with a few more cute couple selfies.

Tom Pelphrey responded with an adorable reply. He wrote in the comment, "Love you!! The last 2 1/2 years have been the best years. ♥️ Thank you for including the beach photo (yes we paid for that), with a laughing emoji."

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco’s bond

Kaley and Tom met in 2022, and it was an instant connection between them. They started to date, and it has been a wonderful journey for the couple. The Role Play actress once told in an interview with USA Today how it was love at first sight for her. She said, "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight."

Kaley further continued, "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him.”

Isn’t Kaley’s sweet tribute for Tom filled with love and memories? What are your thoughts about the carousel of pictures, including their adorable daughter? Let us know what are your thoughts about the couple’s bond.

