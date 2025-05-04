HIT 3 Day 3 India Gross Box Office: Nani's gory-actioner grosses good Rs 14 crore on First Sunday

Nani's latest release HIT 3 is doing well at the box office. The A-rated crime thriller co-starring Srinidhi Shetty has recorded another solid business day today after witnessing a superb hold on the first three days.

HIT 3 smashes Rs 14 crore on Day 4, cume touches Rs 60 crore mark

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case emerged as a big success for the makers. The movie is recording a solid run at the box office, thanks to its promotional assets and positive word-of-mouth. After taking an opening of Rs 21 crore on Day 1, the movie collected Rs 13.25 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 13 crore on Day 3.

According to estimates, the much-hyped movie added Rs 14 crore to the tally on its first Sunday, taking the cume to Rs 60 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

The movie enjoyed a four-day long weekend as it hit the cinemas on Thursday, skipping the regular Friday release. It will keep on luring the audience on the weekdays too. If the movie continues to grow similarly, it will be a big hit for Nani.

All eyes are now on its hold post the weekend as it will determine whether the movie can emerge as the biggest grosser of Nani at the worldwide box office by surpassing Dasara.

Day-wise box office collection of HIT 3 in India is as follows:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 13.25 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 14 crore (est.) Total Rs 61.25 crore

HIT 3 in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

