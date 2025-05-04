Thunderbolts India Box Office Day 4: Marvel's latest outing records average weekend, nets Rs 4.20 crore on Sunday

Marvel Studios' latest release, Thunderbolts, continues to underperform in India. The superhero movie starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell recorded another average business day in India, wrapping its long weekend on a disappointing note.

Thunderbolts adds Rs 4.20 crore to the tally on Day 4, approaches Rs 15 crore mark

After taking a lukewarm start of Rs 3.50 crore, Thunderbolts added Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2, followed by slightly better Rs 4 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the Marvel movie added another Rs 4.20 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 14.20 crore net in India.

The superhero movie couldn't impress the audience the way it was expected to. Moreover, it had limited buzz among the Indian audience due to its not-so-popular star cast, which can be another reason for its underperformance at the Indian box office.

The movie will cross the Rs 15 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards the Rs 25 crore mark. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to gather some traction on the weekdays and puts up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run. Its weekday hold will determine its fate at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, Thunderbolts released in cinemas on May 1st, along with other Indian releases such as Raid 2, HIT: The Third Case, Retro, and others. The movie had faced a significant dent with the solid performance of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 in the Hindi belt.

Day-wise box office collections of Thunderbolts are as follows:

Day Net India Collections 1 Rs 3.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 4.00 crore 4 Rs 4.20 crore Total Rs 14.20 crore

Thunderbolts in cinemas

