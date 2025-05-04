Thudarum Worldwide Box Office 10 Days: Mohanlal starrer surpasses Aavesham and Aadujeevitham, grosses Rs 158 crore

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum has been storming the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The family drama, directed by Tharun Moorthy, has turned out to be a hurricane at the box office. The movie has recorded another massive surge on its second Sunday, zooming past the Rs 160 crore mark globally.

Thudarum grosses Rs 160 crore in 10 days, emerges 4th highest-grossing movie

Opened with Rs 17 crore, the family drama wrapped its first weekend at Rs 68 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Mohanlal starrer stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark on its 6th day. It further continued its phenomenal hold and smashed over Rs 116.85 crore in its first week.

The movie entered its second weekend by collecting Rs 12.50 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9. As per estimates, the Mohanlal starrer clocked over Rs 15 crore on its second Sunday (Day 10).

The movie wrapped its second weekend by raking in Rs 158.85 crore at the worldwide box office. With such a superlative trend, Thudarum surpassed the lifetime cume of Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam movie at the global box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Worldwide Gross Collection 1 Rs 17 crore 2 Rs 25 crore 3 Rs 26 crore 4 Rs 14 crore 5 Rs 12.50 crore 6 Rs 11.35 crore 7 Rs 11 crore 8 Rs 12.50 crore 9 Rs 14.50 crore 10 Rs 15 crore (est.) Total Rs 158.85 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

